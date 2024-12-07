National Product Magazine gets Chakwera’s nod on local manufacturing promotion

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leadership has recognised National Product Magazine (NPM) for role is helping local manufacturers to sell theirs products beyond Malawi while generating much needed forex.

Trade and Industry Minister Sosten Gwengwe told NPM 2024 Year awards gala on Friday evening, November 6, in the capital Lilongwe that the magazine has given local manufacturers a platform to unlock trade barriers in SADC Region.

Minister Gwengwe disclosed that President Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership recognises the role the magazines is playing in promoting local products beyond Malawi.

“NPM has attracted President Chakwera’s attention that his leadership will be part of the magazine’s production. This is the reason he keeps allowing me to grace NPM awards and editions’ launch.

“This the platform manufacturers need to embrace in unlocking trade barriers. We want Malawian products get market in the entire SADC Region”, urges Gwengwe.

The minister therefore disclosed that with support from the World Bank, the government will, from March next year, start disbursing matching grants worth K7 billion to medium- and large-scale businesses.

Gwengwe said the initiative aims at bailing out the manufacturing companies out of the financial challenges to promote production and value addition in the industrialisation agenda.

He said industrial growth and diversification are crucial for the country to generate more forex.

The minister added moving away from raw exports will ensure the creation of jobs for many Malawians, thereby growing the country’s economy.

NPM Managing Director Arthur Chinyamula expressed gratitude on the country’s leadership recognition of the magazine’s role.

Chinyamula assured the manufacturers that the magazine will continue unlocking trade barriers with quality information about products.

“We have received Malawi government’s recognition on what the magazine is advancing on local products promotions.

“We want Malawians products be flooded in the entire SADC Region while in return the country will generate much needed forex. So, we appeal local manufacturers to embrace the magazine,” urges Chinyamula.

About 40 manufacturers, individuals, media were awarded for their contributions in various spheres of business.

During the awards, NPM also launched 110th edition titled, “On The Road to Malawi 2063: Unlock Trade Barriers”.

Below are some of key awards.