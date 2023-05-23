NBM donates MK5m towards Lilongwe City Summit

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has donated MK5 million to Lilongwe City Council (LCC) for the upcoming Lilongwe City Summit which has been rescheduled for Wednesday May 24, 2023.

Making the Donation on Tuesday, May 23, NBM Senior Manager Shadreck Malenga said the bank has made the donation as they believe in positive change.

Malenga said the bank aims at the developing the country’s cities.

Receiving the donation, LCC Mayor, Richard Banda said the one-day-summit will bring together different stakeholders to discuss development of the city.

The city summit was expected to be held on today, May 23 2023 but was rescheduled to tomorrow May 24 following the Presidential function that is being scheduled on the same place.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

