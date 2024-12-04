NBS Bank launches festive season digital campaign

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-NBS Bank plc has rolled out an exciting digital activation campaign as part of its festive season initiatives aimed at promoting cashless transactions and encouraging the use of swipe machines and digital payment platforms.

The campaign was officially launched on Friday at Chipiku Plus in Lilongwe led by the Bank’s Marketing Manager, James Chikaonda.

Speaking at the event, Chikaonda highlighted that the month-long promotion is open to all customers and seeks to educate the public on the benefits of digital payments.

“To participate, customers must make purchases of at least K50,000, which will qualify them for a draw where they stand a chance to win various prizes, including K1 million in Trolley Cash.”

“As a digitally focused bank, NBS Bank is dedicated to fostering a cashless culture by promoting swipe machines and digital payments. This approach is not only safer but also more convenient,” said Chikaonda.

Chikaonda emphasized the Bank’s commitment to encouraging digital payment adoption while rewarding customers who embrace these methods.

“The Bank has planned additional initiatives and activities for rural communities, providing even more opportunities for customers to win,” revealed Chikaonda.

The inaugural draw of the campaign saw Akbar Patel winning K1 million in Trolley Cash promotion.

Patel, who was overwhelmed with excitement, expressed gratitude and promised to participate in upcoming activities.

“I am excited to emerge as today’s winner, and I will participate in the upcoming activities again,” said Patel.

The competition will run until the end of December, giving participants multiple chances to engage and win