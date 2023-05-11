New Malawi’s US Embassy office pegged at US$370m

LILONGWE-(Maravipost)-Overseas Building Operations (OBO) in conjunction with US government is set to construct new embassy in Malawi capital Lilongwe pegged at U$S370 million.

Speaking during the ground opening ceremony on the construction site on Thursday, May 11, 2023, Malawi’s US Ambassador David Young said latest construction is inline with the strong relationship between the two since 1964.

Young said the newly upcoming embassy will be constructed with the latest in sustainable design features while incorporating local materials and design elements.

US Ambassador David Young and Foreign Affairs Minister Nancy Tembo

He said the new embassy will invest at an estimated funds US$90 million (MK90 billion) directly into local economy and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

He said OBO has completed 176 new diplomatic facilities with more than 50 active projects either in the design phase or under construction worldwide.

In her remarks, Minister of Foreign affairs, Nancy Tembo said the construction project will create job opportunity to over 1000 local Malawians.

Tembo said the construction will strength the relationship between the two countries and new embassy symbolize the good working relationship.