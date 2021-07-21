LONDON, England, July 21, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) has revealed the names of ten African PR leaders who will form the inaugural Board of the Association’s new Africa Network.

The PRCA launched its Africa Network in April as part of plans to extend professional development opportunities to PR professionals around the world. The PRCA Africa Network Board will work with Africa Network Chair Jordan Rittenberry and five regional chairs, to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry across the continent.

New Board Members:

Eloine Barry, Founder & CEO, African Media Agency

Sarah Gooding, Managing Director, WE Communications

Dustin Chick, Managing Partner, Razor/M&C Saatchi

Kwame Senou, Founder & Managing Director, Opinion and Public

Ayeni Adekunle, Founder & CEO, Blackhouse Media Group

Leroy Ankrah, Principal Consultant, Diffusion Ltd

Tom Manners, Co-CEO Clockwork

Saint-Francis Tohlang, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director, Nestlé East & Southern Africa Region

Nicola Nel, Founder & MD, Atmosphere Communications

Ipelegeng Thibedi, Chief Executive Officer, Weber Shandwick Africa.

PRCA International Director Melissa Cannon MPRCA said: “The depth and quality of leadership on our Africa Network’s Board is impressive and perfectly positions us to charge forward and provide world-class training and networking opportunities across the continent. I’d like to thank the Board, led by Jordan, for their hard work and commitment. As the world’s largest PR professional body, we look forward to supporting PRCA Africa Network’s exciting growth and showcasing the talent and work across Africa.”

PRCA Africa Chair Jordan Rittenberry MPRCA said: “I’m very pleased to welcome some of Africa’s most innovative industry leaders to our Board. The dynamism and talent in PR across the continent is something we’re all enormously proud of. I’m genuinely excited to be working with the Board’s world-class know-how and local nous to deliver a winning offering to all PR professionals across the continent.”

The Africa Network facilitates senior-level networking; the sharing of best practice; and give members access to a significant programme of events, and over 100 online training courses a year.

About PRCA

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 70 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards in the UK and overseas through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice.

We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for authorities raising standards of local government communication.

