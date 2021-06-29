– –





Over the years, RealTime Gaming (RTG) has established itself as the most reliable gaming software by providing great online casino slots.

That explains why you are more likely to have played an RTG slot more than any other slots’ providers.

So what are the key details that you need to know about RTG, and what are the gaming software provider’s latest slots? Keep reading this guide to learn more.

What You Should Know About RTG

RealTime Gaming needs little introduction to fans of online casino slots. The online gaming company is known for a wide range of online games, having licensed various operators to run RTG-powered casinos.

The company came into existence in 1998 in Atlanta, Georgia, and has, over the years, evolved to keep up with changing times. As part of that evolution, it moved its development to Heredia, Costa Rica, and has not been disappointing so far.

– –



RealTime Gaming does not shy away from the media, especially on its players making outstanding strides. Many of you may recall a 2004 incident where one player won $1.3 million after a $1,000 deposit at an RTG-powered casino.

The same player also got $96,000 from a similar casino. Unfortunately, the player had used robots in gaming, which is against the provider’s rules.

RTG goes out of its way to provide players with a great experience thanks to several features that it incorporates. These include:

Progressive jackpots – Some of the slots offered have progressive jackpots that grow each time you place a bet. That means even if you lose, your bet amount always contributes to the overall jackpot size. The jackpot size is pooled among all the various casinos that offer the games in question.

Non-progressive jackpots – RTG-powered casinos may also have non-progressive jackpots. These are configured to be won randomly and are mainly local to the specific casino or slot machine.

Multiple payline slots – The most outstanding feature of the 21 st century provided by RTG is the multiple payline slots. That means players have more ways to place their bets and win.

New games now and then – Many may not consider this to be a big deal, but RealTime Gaming has managed to do what most slot game providers have been unable. The gaming provider has demonstrated consistency as far as releasing new games is concerned. Those who closely follow RTG have become accustomed to new games every month.

Newest Slots by RTG

In the spirit of creating new games regularly, RTG has recently released the newest online casino slots that you will find interesting. These include:

– –





1. Mardi Gras Magis

Also called Fat Tuesday, the Mardi Gras Magis slot game is a truly magical game you do not want to miss. It is created in such a way that its customizations vary per country. The player has access to five reels and 25 paylines, giving the same classical experience you have become used to as far as slot machines are concerned. It carries a religious festival theme, but you will find the game enjoyable any second of the day.

2. Paddy’s Lucky Forest

RealTime Gaming has indeed undone itself with Paddy’s Lucky Forest slot machine. It gives you 720 winning ways and five reels. Thus, if you feel bored by the traditional slot games, this can be a way to get new experiences. Something worth mentioning about the game is its Irish theme characterized by supernatural beings, brownies, rainbows, and a crock of gold.

3. Jackpot Pinatas Deluxe

Jackpot Pinatas deluxe by RealTime Gaming goes out of its way to give you an explosive gaming experience through five reels and 20 paylines. In addition, it incorporates a progressive jackpot, a scatter symbol, a wild, and free spins. Thus, as much as Jackpot Pinatas Deluxe ensures you have fun, it also seeks to not take you far away from a classic slots experience.

Source: Africa Feeds