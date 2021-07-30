Malawian Boxer Byson Funso Fighter Gwayani dares to beat the Nigerian Hammed Olajide (from right)

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian Professional Boxer Byson Funso Fighter Gwayani has dared to beat the Nigerian Hammed Olajide in a non-title bout slated on Sunday August 1, 2021 at M1 Center Point in Lilongwe.

Gwayani said, he will make Hameed to Vomit Egusu and Yams which is the favorite food for the Nigerian.

Funso Fighter has been preparing for Chrispin Molliat who challenged him and has been speaking tough to the media which,Gwayani said the anger now will be inserted on the OGA from Nigeria.

“Egusu and Yams doesn’t fight,he will vomit them all in the ring,my supporters should come and render their support”, he added.

Gwayani who started amateur boxing in 2012 turned into a Professional boxer in 2014 and has so far fought twenty two (22) winning seventeen (17) and lost five (5) and Sunday’s bout will be his twenty third (23).

Hameed Olajide said,the preparations have gone on well and ready to punish the funso fighter on his own homeland.

Holice Kazembe and Alexander Likande will fight each other in the main supporting bout with Alick Mbemba,Maxwell Banda, Robert Kachiza and Yohane Banda meeting in other supporting bouts.

The bout has been sanctioned by Kadzman Boxing Promotions who have said all Covid-19 Measures will be observed on the day of the fight.