FDH bank cup

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Regional teams who reached in the quarter finals of the Prestigious FDH Bank Cup Dedza Young Soccer and Rumphi United are expected to face each other.This is according the draw which has been conducted at Mpira house, Chiwembe in Blantyre on Friday the 30th July,2021.

Ma Young or Leopards of Chikulamayembe have chances of making unforgettable history by reaching the semifinals of the Prestigious Cup in it’s inaugural year.

Meanwhile Silver Strikers FC and Nyasa Big Bullets have been again paired together, meaning after Friday’s TNM Super League round two game the two have to meet again in FDH Bank Cup.

Other fixtures are as follows, Mighty Wanderers against MAFCO FC, Ekwendeni Hammers against Ntopwa United.

Semifinals will see,Silver Strikers/Nyasa Big Bullets against Mighty Wanderers/MAFCO

Ekwendeni Hammers/Ntopwa United against Dedza Young Soccer/Rumphi United.

The quarter finals will take place between 7th and 8th, August 2021,and the quarter finalists to walk away with one million Malawi Kwacha while Semifinalists will pocket two million Malawi Kwacha.