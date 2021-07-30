NRFACRFA Austin Biton Ajawa and Lameck Zetu Khonje (from left)

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The two chairmen for the regional leagues,NRFA/CRFA Austin Biton Ajawa and Lameck Zetu Khonje are walking with toes and shoulder high as their sons have made them proud.

The two sons are Dedza Young Soccer and Rumphi United who have both successfully registered on FDH Bank UFULU*525# and progress into the quarter finals of the prestigious MK90 million FDH Bank Cup.

Khonje said,as Northern Region Football Association are delighted and excited for the achievement Rumphi United has made in the cup,

“They have demonstrated that they are a solid team and a force to reckon with in Malawi,I urge them to work extra hard in the quarter finals”, He added.

Austin Biton Ajawa CRFA chairman, said Dedza Young Soccer has made them proud in the Cup hence appealed to the team to prepare well for the quarter finals.

Ajawa further said, as Association they expect such great news from their teams playing in Chipiku league to show lions hearts when meeting Super League teams.

The Leopards of Chikulamayembe and Ma Young booted out Super league outfits Redlions and Blue Eagles FC respectively in the round of 16 to reach the quarter finals. They are now looking forward to transfer the MK25 million to their FDH wallet, FDH Banki Pakhomo and UFULU525.