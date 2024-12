LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-A Nigerian herbalist Ismail Usman has shot himself in an attempt to test a self-made ‘bulletproof’ charm.

After fortifying himself with the charm, he shot himself in the stomach, resulting in severe injuries.

Unfortunately, the charm failed to protect him.

According to DW Africa, Nigerian police are investigating the incident and have said Usman is expected to face charges for unlawful possession of firearms and attempted murder.