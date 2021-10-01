Nigeria Pop start Mr P

By Esther Banda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the best Nigerian artists who is also well known by his dancing moves on stage, Mr P and his team on Thursday afternoon, September 30, 2021 landed at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) with the full energy as he is much ready for Saturday night.

Speaking to Maravi Post, Mr P said he feels so much honoured to be here because he loves to perform in Africa and all thanks should go to Sand Music Festival executive committee.

“It feels great, amazing long flight and I came all the way from United States, its a long flight to be here in Lilongwe but I feel honoured and happy to be here for the Sand Music Festival so a very big thanks to Wendy Harawa and the whole Sand Music Festival Executive Committee,” said Mr P.

He added, “No challenges, but the good thing is that everybody knows me that when comes to a stage performance in Africa, I won’t say am number 1 but am one of the best. People should expect fireworks, energetic performance and I feel at home and most importantly I love to perform here in Africa that’s the good thing about it.”

“The last time I came we were as a group but now I have come here as a Solo artist. So am looking forward to the people out here to turn out because am here with my team so check it out.”

On her remarks the Sand Music Festival Executive Committee representative Wendy Harawa said people should not miss this year’s festival because the energy is too much, as always Sand festival has never disappointed before.

“Sand Music Festival tries to give the best. I think in the 11 years you could see that we have tried and we always kept our words. All we would like is to ask the general public to give us their support and will give them the best,” she assured.