LAGOS, Nigeria, 21 September 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- PAC Capital Limited (“PAC Capital”), a leading transaction advisory firm and the investment banking arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings, has been announced the winner of the Capital Finance International (CFI) awards for Best Investment Banking Team Nigeria 2021.

Following the nomination, screening, and interview processes, the CFI.co judging panel presented PAC Capital Limited with the 2021 award for Best Investment Banking Team (Nigeria) on Monday, 13th of August 2021.

“PAC Capital provides opportunities for advancement with a management plan that includes clear metrics for accountability and performance. The company’s investment banking team provides specialized finance advisory on fundraising as well as equity and debt capital markets,” the Judging Panel noted.

In addition, CFI.co noted that PAC Capital’s research department supports operations through the ongoing and regular provision of market intelligence and insights, while the company’s team is dedicated to bridge the funding gap by developing a comprehensive financing network that connects investors with worthy projects, particularly in the key sectors of the economy.

While speaking during the course of an interview with the awarding party, the investment banking firm’s Managing Director Humphrey Oriakhi said that “While we go beyond advisory services to assist with the implementation of long-term financial support for African businesses, we value our people and invest in their continuous professional development. Our inclusive work environment prioritizes cultural diversity and multi-language proficiency.”

“We at PAC Capital aim to become the preferred investment bank for the African continent. As a pan-African institution, we work with private enterprises, government agencies, financial institutions and HNIs via collaborative partnerships,” Deputy Managing Director Babatunde Oyekunle added.

With active transactions in 30 countries, PAC Capital welcomes enquiries from experienced finance professionals, and offers new graduates the opportunity to apply their theoretical learning in a supportive environment.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of PAC Capital.

Media Contact:

On behalf of PAC Capital Limited

Omolola Ojo

Email: omolola.ojo@panafricancapitalholdings.com

About PAC Capital Limited

PAC Capital the investment banking arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings with an excellent track record of successful fund raising and financial advisory services that encompass Aviation, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Power & Energy, Oil & Gas, Agro-Allied, Hospitality etc. The company provides comprehensive Advisory services to a diverse client base which includes Financial Institutions, Corporations, Individual and Institutional Investors and Government Agencies. PAC Capital’s transaction experience spans across several sectors including Banking, Insurance, Real Estate, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy, Aviation, and the Public Sector.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)