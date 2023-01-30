Parley endorses Chamkakala as Malawi Chief Prosecutor

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Parliament’s Public Appointments committee (PAC) on Monday, January 30, 2023 endorsed the appointment of Masauko Chamkakala as a new Director of Public of Prosecution (DPP).

In an interview with PAC Chairperson, Joyce Chitsulo said 14 member out of 16 voted for him during the election process.

Chitsulo said the committee is satisfied with Chimkalala credentials and competence based on legal background having worked as head of Legal Aid Bureau.

Chamkakala replaces Steven Kayuni whom President Lazarus Chakwera fired for suing embattled Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma.

Chamkakala therefore assured Malawians that his office will work closely with ACB office to serve the nation better

