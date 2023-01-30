WHAT: Launch of The African Legal Support Facility Medium-Term Strategy 2023-2027 and new visual identity

WHO: The African Legal Support Facility

WHEN: 31 January 2023

WHERE: Virtual TIME: 13:00 – 15:00 GMT

The African Legal Support Facility will be unveiling its Medium-Term Strategy 2023-2027 and a new visual identity on 31 January 2023.

The Facility, which has been 14 years in existence, was established in 2008 to assist African countries to pre-empt, avoid, and successfully defend creditor litigation as well as to successfully negotiate complex commercial transactions and investment agreements. It has since earned the trust of African governments.

The ALSF has facilitated the procurement and engagement of legal and technical advisors to support fragile and transitioning states involved in creditor litigation and debt restructuring (e.g., the Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea Bissau, Somalia, The Sudan, and The Gambia)

In this new phase of its journey, the ALSF boldly seeks to promulgate relevant and empowered legal capacity in Africa to facilitate sustainable economic development.

ALSF’s new visual identity reflects the collaboration between the ALSF and its member countries and other partners and embodies dynamism and the confidence to succeed together.

Register here to join the launch of the ALSF Medium-Term Strategy 2023-2027 on 31 January 2023.

Source African Development Bank Group

