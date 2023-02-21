PCL appoints Dr. Mangani as new CEO

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The board of directors of conglomerate Press Corporation Plc has appointed Dr. Ronald Mangani as Chief Executive Officer effective March 1, 2023.

In a statement signed by Press Corporation plc Company Secretary Moureen Mbeye, Dr Mangani brings to the group extensive experience in managerial leadership, investment decision-making, financial management, and strategic planning.

Dr Mangani replaces former CEO Dr George Partridge who left the company in January last year following a functional review which saw some changes including removal of some positions at the corporate office.

“Dr Mangani has demonstrable leadership skills having served as Secretary to the Treasury of the Malawi Government between 2014 and 2017.

“He also chaired the board of Old Mutual Malawi and served as an independent director on the boards of First Capital Bank Malawi, the Reserve Bank of Malawi, the Malawi Stock Exchange, MDC Limited and the Malawi Institute of Management among several others,” reads the statement in part.

Prior to his appointment as the Chief Executive of PCL, Dr. Mangani was an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Malawi. He has also held visiting scholar positions at the International Monetary Fund Institute and the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

In an interview with one of the local newspapers, Dr Mangani said he wants to ensure that PCL companies and subsidiaries become a national pride.

PCL Board Chairman Randson Mwadiwa also told a local newspaper in an interview that Mangani best fits the position to propel the aspirations of the group.

Press Corporation plc is a public company incorporated in Malawi, under the Companies Act 1984; and is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE). The highly diversified company has interests in different sectors of the Malawi economy which include financial services, telecommunications, energy, property investments and hospitality and tourism.

