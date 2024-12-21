Philanthropist Triephornia Mpinganjira sets aside MK20m for rural women entrepreneurs empowerment

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a bold move to uplift women in rural communities, Philanthropist Triephornia Mpinganjira has announced a groundbreaking initiative to support small-scale businesses led by women.

This decision comes after she witnessed firsthand the challenges women face while running micro-businesses during her Kuthandiza amene alibe kuthekera Project visits to rural areas.

“I saw the struggles these women endure just to keep their small businesses running,” Triephonia shared. “Many of them lack the capital to grow or even sustain their ventures. That inspired me to act.”

In response, she has allocated MK20 million to directly empower these women, providing MK500,000 to each participant to boost their businesses.

This initiative is targeted at bridging the gap for women entrepreneurs who often face financial barriers and limited access to resources in rural settings.

The project will run for two months, focusing on quick and impactful support. “This won’t be a long-term program.

“ut it’s a critical intervention to address immediate needs and give these women a fighting chance,” Triephonia added.

Details about how women can benefit from this program will be shared on Triephonia’s official social media pages in the coming days.

This initiative not only highlights Triephonia’s commitment to sustainable development but also sheds light on the transformative power of small-scale interventions.

By empowering women at the grassroots level, she aims to create ripples of change that extend to entire communities.