Police negligence: Kasungu suspect Promise Chandiwira admitted over food starvation while in custody

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-Incompetence and negligence! A-22-year-old suspect, Promise Chandiwira is admitted to Kasungu District Hospital after collapsing for spending over two weeks in police custody without food.

Chandiwira alleges that he has been surviving on water at police custody at Kasungu Police Station from January 14, 2023 and was not allowed to inform his relatives that he was in police custody.

Chandiwira is admitted to Kasungu District Hospital over hunger in custody

Speaking from bed number 16 where he is chained, Chandiwira claims he went to the station to seek mediation following a misunderstanding over a cellphone he had bought at Mphomwa in Kasungu but police placed him in custody.

Police in Kasungu are yet to comment on the matter.

But Kasungu Civil Society Network Chair, Blackston Mazoni Banda told Zodiak online that it is an infringement of human rights to keep suspects beyond 48 hours without formal charge and denying them access to relatives.

