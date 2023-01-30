Where is new lean cabinet, Reverend Lazarus Chakwera?

By Falles Kamanga

Reverend Lazarus Chakwera who happen to be Malawi President is yet to fulfill his numerous and an accounted promises made to the nation prior to the Presidency and while on the throne.

Chakwera keeps on giving Malawians hope for the better despite nothing to show of his Tonse Alliance administration’s to solve the country’s ailing economy.

Three years in power, Reverend Chakwera has proved to be sweet-talker than a doer that he keeps making promises typical of a pastor.

One of his promises, was to reshuffle the cabinet towards for lesser membership to cut costs but as of January 30, 2023, nothing of that sort has happened.

For starters, Chakwera early this month sacked Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Steven Kayuni for suing embattled Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Martha Chizuma while promising to have lean cabinet within the month.

This is what Chakwera promised Malawians on lean cabinet

How long will Reverend Chakwera honor his unattained promises as if he leading his former Assembly of God Church?

How does Chakwera feel as a pastor making empty promises while Malawians are going through hell under his leadership?

The Reverend Tonse leadership has been characterized by high cost of living, inflation, forex, drugs, fuel shortages and among others.

Chakwera’s leadership is marred with nepotism, favoritism and tribalism in public appointments without shame and remourse.

Two years remaining for Chakwera to deliver numerous promises for his second term bid which will be difficult in 2025.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor

