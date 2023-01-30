Malawi Police arrest former Agriculture publicist Gracian Lungu for attacking Spy agency’s incompetence

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police Service (MPS) ON Sunday, evening January 29, 2023 arrested former Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson Gracian Lungu for attacking National Intelligence Service (NIS)’s incompetence on his a Facebook wall.

Lungu’s lawyer Abison Chitukula disclosed that his client was currently at Lingadzi Police Station in Lilongwe in the capital Lilongwe.

“I can confirm that he has been arrested by the Police apparently in relation to a social media post he allegedly made a few days ago about the ‘National Intelligence Bureau’ (sic).

“Our view is that this is yet another shameless abuse of the power of arrest by the police,” said Chitukula of Maxson Arnold & Associates.

This is what Lungu posted on facebook:

National Intelligence Bureau (NIB)

1 Since the time our MCP got into government, very few people or non have/has come in open to talk of porosity in our Intelligence Bureau.

Spending a good time in H.E’s office, a lot of files from NIB are fully packed in a special cupboard that if any name comes on his table for an appointment, he just walks to this cupboard and grab his/her file to check their CVs. Most of the files are full of lies, gossip, hate, lacks evidence and made out of kuthanakuthana philosophy. Our Bureau lacks expertise and I really don’t know if men working there do refresher courses to refresh their brain. Most of its officers lack Intelligence skills and when tasked to work on a specific issue, they depend on lies and unsubstantiated social media banter, no wonder, the whole bureau failed to notify His Excellency on the impending arrest of ACB DG.

What should be done?

It’s high time the Chief spy is replaced, redploy him somewhere. Reconstitute the hierarchy of NIB. Bring in well qualified guys to work there. This will help alot in identifying those sabotaging this government and replace them with guys who can drive The High 5 philosophy. Never alow tribalism to lead the affairs of NIB. Quality of officers to be deployed is a catalyst to good service delivery. Take on board sharp youthful spies who can build relationships even with the opposition to ease their work of spying. Not these wakawaka guys who can’t even know the real name Zunneth Sattar to the extent that as I am writing now, he has just arrived in Malawi and them don’t even know that.

Lungu in red helmet

Procure high sophisticated machines to use in tracking those who write stupid things that can bring chaos in thus country and take your own sharp MCP guys to man that machine. Since the time MCP got into government, have you ever heard of any Democratic Progress Party (DPP) cadet being fired at NIB?

This means that the Dpp system is intact and that is the whole reason they even fail to unmask a mare Facebook chigoba of Mchiragule. The whole government machinery failing to trace the owner of that chigoba. Mpaka tsiku lina atakhuta mbatata basi umati Gracian Lungu amalowa muchigoba chimenechi…Mxiiii

NB: The time is now to shake up this body. If you fail to do that, basitu mukudzikumbira dzenje la ku opposition because every strategy we will be devising ahead of 2025 elections izingothera mmanja mwa ma cadet before we implement it.

Signed this day,

23.01.2023

The_Only_Brave_SPC_Without_Office

Since Lungu left agriculture Ministry following sacking of his boss Lobin Lowe, he has been writing scanting posts on his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) shortfalls.

Lungu is also part of MCP media team.

