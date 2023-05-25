Political activist Agape Khombe remanded till June 9 for defilement charges

AGAPE KHOMBE arrested for defilement

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Senior Resident Magistrate court sitting at Lilongwe has on Thursday, May 25, 2023 remanded Agape Khombe, to Maula Prison until June 9, 2023 over defilement case.

In an interview with Lilongwe Police Publicist, inspector Hastings Chigalu said Khombe was arrested on May 22, 2023 for suspected of defiling a 16 year old girl who is currently pregnant.

Chigalu said the state through Lilongwe Police Station Prosecution Officer Assistant Superintendent Richard Kandeya, asked the court to grant the state additional days to finalize investigations of the case.

He said through his lawyer, Khwima Mchizi, Khombe applied for bail, a plea that was not sustained by the court.

The publicist said Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda ruled in favour of the state to keep custody of Khombe until June 9, 2023 when the case will be back in court for plea.

Agape Khombe hails from Khombe Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chakhadza in Dowa District.

