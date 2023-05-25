Pamoza aid dry spell victims in Karonga

By Lusekero Mhango

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It was all smiles for 85 community members at Vinthukutu Extention Planning Area (EPA) in the area of Traditional Authority Wasambo following a donation of food by Pamoza Tingakwaniska Youth Organization in response to the effects of dry spells that Karonga experienced early this year.

The donation which has been valued at MK5 Million included a 50 kilogram bag of maze, 5 kilogram of beans, 1 litter of cooking oil and five thousand kwacha cash to assist beneficiaries with logistics and milling.

Speaking in an interview following the donation Programs Manager for the Organization Gomezani Mhango, said they thought of making the donation following the report from the Karonga District Council which indicated that many families are at risk of hunger due to the dry spells in the district.

“After looking at the effects of the dry spells which has resulted into many households being food insecure hence we thought it wise to do our bit to assist some affected families with food,” she said.

Mhango further said since the organization has implemented a sexual and reproductive health and rights project in the area they thought of making the donation because they want to avoid women and girls indulging into sexual activities in exchange for food.

On his part Shepard Jeri Relief and Rehabilitation Officer for Karonga District Council, cautioned the beneficiaries against selling food items saying the vice discourages well-wishers from rendering assistance.

“These items are meant for poor people who have nothing as they have harvested little hence my appeal for people not to take advantage of the donations by selling them because if they do organizations will not come in again to rescue them,” warned Jeri.

One of the beneficiaries Edken Ndovi, thanked the organization for what he described as a kind gesture.

He noted most people lost what they had planted and as a result they are now experiencing hunger thus expressed gratitude to the organization for their support.

The donation was done with financial support from Breuckmann Foundation and people of goodwill in Germany.

