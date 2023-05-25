TNM scoops best internet connectivity award

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Information Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) has named TNM as the “Best Internet Connectivity” company in Malawi at the association’s recent 2023 ICT Expo held in Lilongwe.

TNM was awarded for its excellent internet service delivery which has revolutionized access to internet and improved broadband speeds in Malawi.

TNM was competing with Airtel and Inq Digital. Accepting the award, TNM Chief Executive Officer Michel Hebert said that the award speaks volumes of value TNM internet offers to Malawians.

“We are humbled that our decision to invest in internet innovation continues to be noticed as an important contributor to the country’s ICT sector and the Malawi economy,” said Hebert.

Hebert said that the award will inspire TNM to continue pioneering innovative and integrated mobile network and ICT services that respond to the needs of customers.

“At TNM we strive to bring best internet connectivity that the country can leverage to bring forth exponential transformations within the business economy.

“This is just the beginning, Malawians should look out for more from the best 4G network in the country,” he said.

Following latest approval by the Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA), TNM has launched pilot phase of its 5G network to continue providing valuable internet connectivity to the country.

“As a telco company, we are excited to be the first in Malawi to bring 5G network services.

“The network is designed not only to deliver faster, better mobile broadband services but can also expand into new service areas such as mission-critical communications,” added the CEO.

Making the announcement at the event, the judges ranked TNM highly as an important driver of Malawi’s sustained development through its cutting-edge innovative offerings in the internet ecosystem.

This year’s ICT Expo was held under the theme “Building Business Resilience Through Digital Technology”.

