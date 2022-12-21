Chakwera in prayers

LILONGWE -(MaraviPost)-country’s civil rights group Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) welcomes President Lazarus Chakwera’s healing prayers for the national while daring the leadership to be action oriented than being lip services providers.

Addressing the news conference in the capital Lilongwe on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 CDEDI Executive Director Slylvester took to task to the leadership on social ills Malawians are facing without tangible solutions.

Namiwa cited Cholera outbreak that is ransacking communities particularly in the southern and northern regions.

“The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI)

welcomes the idea to hold national prayers for healing our, country.

“It is our belief that besides praying for the healing of the many social and

political ills, our country needs prayers to heal the cholera epidemic which has

so far claimed 410 lives, and has unprecedentedly affected all the country’s 28

districts”, reads CDEDI statement in part.

Namiwa adds, “We strongly condemn government for allowing this situation to happen. We believe this particular epidemic, which has claimed more lives than before in

a dry season, is a result of sheer negligence by President Lazarus Chakwera’s

Tonse Alliance administration and, in particular, the Minister of Health

Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda.

“Millions of Malawians are at risk of death because government has been

reactive, instead of being proactive by providing health facilities with cholera kits

comprising; IV fluids, chlorine, canular, disinfectants, gumboots, tap buckets,

examination gloves and face masks and resources they need to keep this

disease, which is comperatively claiming more lives than Covid-19, at bay”.

CDEDI observes further, “Losing as many as 21 lives to cholera in a couple of days is unheard of in this country, and only government can explain why in this time and age cholera should be such a menace.

“What is more disturbing is that as the death toll to the epidemic increases nationwide, government still seems clueless at its approach to contain the disease. This is manifested in the current shortage of cholera medicines and medical supplies in public health facilities. The shortage of cholera kits is also putting at risk lives of our frontliners dealing with the outbreak at the health facilities”.

“Regrettably, our investigations have found no sign supporting President

Chakwera’s earlier pronouncement that government had set aside K20 billion to

fight the cholera epidemic; otherwise, availability of that money, and its proper

use would have improved the situation on the ground.

“We are particularly concerned that much as cholera is a water-borne disease,

the current epidemic has been exacerbated by the general shortage of food in the

country, as people are eating anything available to survive,” says Namiwa.

He added, “And, it is ourconsidered view that unless something tangible is done, in the rainy season which is just setting in, this epidemic is going to claim more lives. Hence, it is against this background that we demand from the President the immediate removal of Minister of Health for allowing so cholera to claim the hundreds of lives, so far, under her watch.

“This, coming on the heels of the

many flaws that characterised the country’s fight against Covid-19, which also

took its toll on the population, should be a clear measure of the Tonse Alliance’s

failure to manage health crises”.

CDEDI appeals, “Secondly, we implore the Parliamentary Committee on Health to ensure that the money the President said was available to fight the epidemic is properly

accounted for. And the committee should also ensure that government sets up a specific fund to contain the cholera outbreaks that needlessly claim lives.

“Thirdly, the Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) should ensure adequate stocks

of cholera kits. Since it is clear that the President, in his own wisdom saw it wise to reduce the budgetary allocation to the Water and Sanitation Ministry and increase his State

Residences Vote, probably to cater for his unquenched appetite for local and

international travels, we thus warn Malawians to come to terms with the reality

there is more suffering ahead the President does not have their welfare at heart”.

Namiwa added, “That said, we at CDEDI feel duty-bound to urge all Malawians that during this Christmas festive season, we should be our brother’s keeper by encouraging one

another to stick to high hygiene standards all the time to curb further spread of

cholera and, better still, sharing supplies that will ensure provision of safe drinking water.

“Furthermore, in the spirit of Christmas, let us share food with those that do not have any. Our suffering is real”.

CDEDI adds, “Meanwhile, players in the health sector should advocate increased funding to

the health sector since it is an open secret that apart from shortage of forex,

central hospitals, district hospitals and their satellite health facilities have been

heavily constrained financially due to, among other things, failure by

government to meet the Abuja Declaration which urges governments to commit

15 percent of the total national budget to the health sector.

“That said, CDEDI maintains the call for an emergency stakeholders’ meeting to

deliberate on the collapsing health system in the country. Let the President be reminded that God helps those that help themselves first, so calling for prayers alone is not enough”.

He concluded, “There is urgent need for tangible action if the cholera epidemic and, indeed, the country’s worsening economic situation are to be taken care of, once and for all”.

