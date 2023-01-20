Pre-Africa Food Summit press conference (Dakar 2)

What: Dakar 2 Summit launch press conference

Who: Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Equipment and Food Sovereignty of Senegal and the African Development Bank Group

When: Monday, 23 January 2023

Set up : 10:30 am GMT

Duration : 11:00 am GMT -12:30 pm GMT

Where: Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Equipment and Food Sovereignty Auditorium – located in the ministerial bloc Ousmane Tanor Dieng of Diamnadio, Senegal

As a prelude to the second edition of the Feed Africa Summit (Dakar 2), the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Equipment and Food Sovereignty of Senegal, in partnership with the African Development Bank Group, will hold a press conference on Monday, 23 January 2023 at the ministry.

The summit, titled Feeding Africa: Food Security and Resilience, is organized by the African Development Bank Group under the chairmanship of President Macky Sall of Senegal, the current chairperson of the African Union. It will take place from the 25th to the 27th of January 2023 at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center (CICAD) in Diamnadio.

During the three-day summit, key stakeholders, including heads of state, development partners and private sector participants will come together to mobilize financing that will harness Africa’s food and agriculture potential. The idea is to turning advocacy into concrete action.

The summit objectives:

Mobilize high-level political commitment, development partner support and private sector investment around production, markets and trade to increase food production in Africa.

Share successful food and agriculture experience in selected countries – experience in boosting agricultural productivity through the adoption of climate-adapted

crops, livestock and aquaculture technology, advisory services and successful innovation platforms.

Galvanize national governments, development partners and the private sector around food and agriculture delivery compacts for each country to achieve food security at scale.

food and agriculture delivery compacts for each country to achieve food security at scale.

Develop necessary infrastructure and logistics with special agro-industrial processing zones to build markets and competitive food and agriculture value chains.

processing zones to build markets and competitive food and agriculture value chains.

Some 1,500 people will come together at this summit. They will include heads of state and government, ministers responsible for agriculture, economy and finance, and related sectors, central bank governors, as well as private sector stakeholders, multilateral organizations, non-governmental organizations, leading academics, and scientists.

