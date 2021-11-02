ANAMBRA STATE, Nigeria, November 2, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Ahead of the tension-soaked November 6 governorship election in Nigeria’s Southeast state of Anambra, candidates, Saturday evening (October 30), participated in an election debate organised by Prime Business Africa to provide insight into what their blueprint would for the people of the state.

The debate aptly titled ‘Anambra 2021: Security And Economy In Focus,’ was hosted by the Chief Edecutive Officer of Newstide Publications Limited and Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Prime Business Africa, Dr Marcel Mbamalu and moderated by the duo of Dr Okey Ikechukwu, a Development Communications Consultant, and Canada-based Professor Nduka Otiono, an internationally acknowledged author, researcher and educationist.

Dr Ikechukwu, who was the lead anchor, noted that the debate was independently organised and funded by Prime Business Africa, the reason he accepted to co-host it when the company contacted him. The debate consisted of three stages in which the aspirants spoke about ways they intend to solve the economic and security issues bedevilling the Anambra.

The aspirants harped on the need to secure lives and property of the people of Anambra ,which would naturally culminate in a more viable economic environment.

The programme, in which the aspirants participated, was Prime Business Africa’s special edition of its monthly Socio-economic and Entrepreneurship Development Series (SEEDS), the month’s edition of which had earlier held on October 26, 2021.

Participants in Saturday’s (October 30) special edition include Valentine Ozigbo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Retired Colonel and Architect Geoff Onyejekwu (Allied People’s Movement, APM), Chief Ben Etiaba (Action Alliance, AA), Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo (African Action Congress, AAC), Chief Akachukwu Nwakpo (African Democratic Congress, ADC) and Dr Obinna Uzoh (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP).

The place of women in sound management of resources and their pride of place in Nigerian politics was also acknowledged by the governorship candidates, who assured that women would be ably represented in their administration.

They noted that gender-based issues and sterotypes in the society have not sufficiently been addressed but will receive attention should they be voted into power.

The Anambra election will hold this Saturday amid rising political tension in the state due to the threats of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to disrupt the polls following the arrest and detention by the Nigerian government of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies are bent on having the elections hold as scheduled.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Prime Business.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

