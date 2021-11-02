Sudan’s ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok says the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave way to a solution in the country.

According to the information ministry, Abdella Hamdok spoke during a meeting with ambassadors of the United States, Britain and Norway at his home, where he is under house arrest.

Prior to this, thousands of Sudanese had staged a demonstration on sataurday marching against the army’s October 25 power grab, where top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan’s civilian leadership.

Major cities in the country appear dead since the protests. Some forms of economic activities are on a halt.

In Khartoum for instance where many government employees are refusing to work as part of a nationwide protest campaign, few Shops were opened.

Soldiers from the army and the much-feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were seen on many streets in Khartoum and Omdurman

Source: Africanews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...