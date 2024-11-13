Road to 2025: Chakwera dates Mchinji residents on voters registrations

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 urged Waliranji communities in Mchinji to go for voter registration, in readiness for 2025 General Elections.

Chakwera said people should go and register with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and not wait for the closing day of registration.

The Malawi leader further said for the development to continue in the country, there is need for people to register and vote as one way of exercing their rights.

Chakwera is on a whistle tour of eight more areas in Mchinji to mobilise people to go for voter registration.