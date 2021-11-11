LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– Ombudsperson Grace Malera has nullified the appointment of Henry Kachanje as Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

However a court injunction was issued to Ombudsman on Wednesday morning, November 10, 2021 prior to the release of the report.

The court injunction was to save embarrassment from illegally appointed Kachaje.

However, the contents of the report have not failed to reach the public.

The Ombudsman office instituted investigations into the appointment of Kachaje after being moved by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner, Richard Chapweteka, who was also eyeing the job.

Another petition came Forum for National Development which alleged that Kachaje was not qualified for the job.

Among other things, the Ombudsperson report has revealed that there was canvassing for the MERA job with State House promising Chapweteka the job. The MERA board then offering it to Kachaje.

The recommendations of the should cancel Kachaje’s contract.

Kachanje is said to be President Lazarus Chakwwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) strategist hence the fovour for the job.

