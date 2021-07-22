LONDON-(MaraviPost)-A Premier League footballer who plays for Everton has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences, according to reports in the UK.

The unnamed 31-year-old was arrested on Friday by Greater Manchester Police and has been bailed while investigations continue.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, the player’s home was raided earlier this month in search of evidence.

“Several items were seized by cops. He was questioned in relation to very serious offences,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying of the player, who is said to be married.

According to the Mirror, the footballer in question is a regular international and has attracted multimillion-pound transfer fees during his career.

“Allegations of this nature will cause a considerable amount of alarm among everyone within the club, the fans, and the wider public,” the Mirror quoted an ‘insider’ as saying.

Meanwhile, Everton have confirmed that they have suspended the first team player amid police investigation, without giving details of the footballer.

“Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation,” read a message on the club’s website.

“The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.”

Everton players are currently in pre-season training and will travel to the US for a meeting with Colombian team Millonarios in the Florida Cup, before playing either Arsenal or Inter Milan.

Now managed by former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez, the Toffees begin their Premier League campaign against Southampton at Goodison Park on August 14.

Source: www.expressiveinfo.com