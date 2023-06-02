Sigh of relief! Maneb to administer deferred PSLCE, JCE exams

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has disclosed that will administer deferred examinations to PSLCE and JCE candidates who registered for 2023 examinations but could not write them because their fees were embezzled by some school administrators.

According to the statement released by the examination body, the exams will be administered towards the end of June and an official timetable will be released soon.

The board has since requested all schools that have candidates who were affected to write to the MANEB Executive Director by June 7, 2023.

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) therefore has applauded MANEB for allowing the unregistered JCE and MSCE candidates to sit the ongoing and upcoming examinations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

