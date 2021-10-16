Silver Strikers clinch FDH Bank Trophy

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—When expatriate Daniel Kabwe was given the job of reviving Silver Strikers at the end of January last year, the club’s supporters expected nothing but a silverware more especially the TNM Super League which was last lifted by the Central bankers in 2014. However, Kabwe failed to meet expectations of the Capital City giants in the TNM Super League and he was on the verge of being sent parking. The supporters were furious.

Not anymore. Kabwe applied the final brush strokes to his renaissance masterpiece, out-manoeuvring his fellow foreign based coach Caristo Pasuwa of Nyasa Big Bullets in the prestigious FDH Cup. He went on to humiliate Mighty Wanderers in the semifinals before comfortably clinching the trophy on Friday as they played Ekwendeni Hammers at the Bingu National Stadium.

Though Ekwendeni stepped into the pitch with much confidence, experience separated men from boys. The Bankers, having reached the final stage through a rough road, it was ludicrous for someone to predict the game in favour of the flight league debutants.

Led by veteran defender Harry Nyirenda, the Northern region stars were the first to tear apart the Silver defence but goalkeeper Charles Thom was just equal to the task, sending a statement of intent to the technical panel.

Chelsea defended like demons to snuff out Ekwendeni Hammers but this was a perfectly calibrated triumph, built upon a structured attacking approach, and illuminated by the smoothness of Kabwe’s technique.

Just 10 minutes into the game, Silver got organized and started tormenting the lads in all departments. Nickson Mwase led the defence, Taonga Chimodzi kept the engine boiling as Stain Davie and Frank Banda gave tough time the Harry Nyirenda led defence.

The Capital City giants scored a goal in each half through Frank Banda and Stain Davie respectively. The two goals were enough to send the Bankers into wild celebration.

Silver defeated Immigration FC, Moyale Barracks before disposing Blantyre based giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers to reach the finals.

Ekwendeni Hammers only faced Ntopwa FC as a relatively strong team. Their other three opponents Airborne Rangers, Wanderers Reserve and Rumphi United were all drawn from premier division sides.

The trophy is a relief for Silver Strikers as they have missed the TNM Super League championship in a season where they had once led by eight points heading into the second round.

Despite facing small team on their way to the finals, Ekwendeni Hammers also have all the reasons to smile and celebrate as reaching the finals in their maiden season wasn’t a mean achievement.

Silver went away with MK25 million Ekwendeni pocketed MK8 million for finishing as runners up.

Both Wanderers and Rumphi United will receive MK2 million each for reaching the last four of the tournament.