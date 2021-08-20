BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Organisers of Sand Music Festival have unveiled South African gospel musician Sipho Makhabane as another international headliner for the festival this year.

The festival’s publicist Laura Banda confirmed on Friday, August 20, 2021 that Makhabane, better known as Big Fish and famed for the hit ‘Over and Over’ will headline the festival on Sunday which is dedicated to gospel music.

The legendary South African musician will be making his first appearance at the festival, to take place on October 1-3 in Mangochi District.

Makhabane first came to Malawi in 2016 and failed to perform due to other challenges, courtesy of National Product Magazine led by Steve Chinyamula.

In 2017 he returned and managed to perform, courtesy of Great Angels Choir.

Makhabane is the second South African artist to be unveiled by the festival after Makhadzi.

The festival has also unveiled Nigeria’s Mr P and Jamaica’s Gramps Morgan as headliners for Friday and Saturday respectively.