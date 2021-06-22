PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Police in South Africa arrested a pastor for allegedly holding his domestic worker hostage over two days and repeatedly raping her.

Captain Christopher Singo, of the Free State Hawks confirmed the incident on Tuesday, July 22, 2021

A report indicated that the 54-year-old pastor attacked the victim he hired on Friday, June 18 to care for his four-year-old child and help with domestic work at his residence in Bloemspruit while he was attending a church service in Thaba Nchu during the night.

However, he reportedly remained in the house that night and forced himself on the victim, repeatedly raping her throughout Friday and Saturday night, Timeslive reported.

The woman later managed to get hold of the man’s cellphone and called 10111 for help before she escaped with the cellphone and the man’s son which led to the arrest of the suspect at his residence.

When police arrested the suspect, they also recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen at the Park Road Police station in Bloemfontein.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday, on charges of rape, human and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.