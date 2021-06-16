The webinar, titled Sustainable and Responsible Finance: Lending and investing with care for environmental and social impacts, will bring together expert panelists to discuss the importance of sustainable and responsible finance in Africa. Panelists will share their perspectives on:

How financial institutions can develop a holistic environmental and social framework that has a positive impact, aligned with the best practices and commitments of their partners, donors and peers.

How responsible and sustainable finance can benefit financial institutions’ bottom line.

Panelists will include:

Dr Ndidi NNOLI-EDOZIEN, Chair, Circular Economy Innovation Partnership

Amelia GREENBERG , Director of the Responsible Inclusive Finance Facility for Africa and Middle East

Abdoulaye SIDIBE, Head of Credit, Kafo Jiginew, Mali

The session follows a successful mini-series of earlier webinars jointly organized by MFW4A and EIB in collaboration with the Internationale Projekt Consult (IPC), Horus & Institut Européen de Coopération et de Développement (IECD) Consortium. More sessions are planned for the near future.

Note: This webinar will be in French with simultaneous English translation.

Source African Development Bank Group