Tems is first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy

Nigerian singer Tems has won a Grammy Award – becoming the first female artist from her country to win the prestigious award.

Tems, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, won the award in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song Wait for U – a collaboration with musicians Future and Drake.

Her compatriot Burna Boy lost in the two categories in which he was nominated. Tems described her win as amazing in a media interview.

Tems on Winning the #Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance & working with Future & Drake

Meanwhile her fans have also been congratulating her on social media.

Congratulations, Tems @temsbaby (Temilade Openiyi) on Grammy award – a 1st for a female Nigerian artiste. Tems, won the award in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song "Wait for U" – featuring Future and Drake.

The Nigerian singer, also became the first Nigerian to be nominated for an Oscar award this year.

She was nominated for her role in creating Rihanna’s song Lift Me Up from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The singer-songwriter has already been shortlisted for a Golden Globe and Grammy in recent months.

The Oscar nomination is the latest accolade for her. She is however being put up for the award for her writing this time round.

Tems worked on the song- along with Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson and Rihanna.

