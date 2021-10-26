– Advertisement –





The Armah Institute of Emotional Justice has announced that its flagship project, THE BLACK FRONTLINE has started gathering stories of 100 doctors and nurses in Ghana as part of the largest oral history project.

In a statement the institute said “in total, 300 stories will be gathered of global Black doctors and nurses in 3 countries on 3 continents; 100 in Ghana, 100 in USA and 100 in UK.”

The project is hoping to frame the pandemic through doctors and nurses stories and experiences.

THE BLACK FRONTLINE is founded by The Armah Institute of Emotional Justice.

The institute is led by Executive Director and international award-winning journalist Esther Armah and co-directed by Kim Gallon, Founder & Director, COVID Black.

“During the State of the Nation address, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo highlighted there would be a strengthening of the infrastructure of Ghana’s healthcare sector, and a focus on recruiting more doctors and nurses.

Numbers matter. Numbers tell partial stories. Narratives real more. Stories, experiences can help guide what change should look like,” the statement further noted.

Esther Armah, The Black Frontline Project Founder said “We want to ensure the voices of Ghana’s doctors and nurses are part of a history of COVID where too often we center those in the West and marginalize the Continent. Not with this project. The experience of doctors, of nurses onwards, in hospital centers across Ghana will be heard.”

Kim Gallon, The Black Frontline’s Co-Director also said “The Black Frontline is the first draft of the history of global Black healthcare providers’ role in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The statement said “The Black Frontline is gathering these stories right now with its Accra-based Site Administrator. The project wants to hear from Ghana’s nurses and doctors about their experiences working during COVID for this visionary, global project.”

“The Black Frontline website will be the home for these oral histories. It will have public access, and can therefore be engaged by the general public, and utilized as a crucial tool by researchers, public health workers, academics globally to re-imagine healthcare centering those who are traditionally marginalized,” it added.

The Black Frontline is endorsed by the Ghana Medical Association – Greater Accra region and Advancing Health Equity in New York.

Source: Africafeeds.com

