At least ten people are reported to have been killed during protests against the military in Sudan for Monday’s coup.

Some 140 people are also said to have been injured in the protests which resulted in clashes between protesters and soldiers.

Sudan’s military on Monday dissolved the transitional civilian government after arresting political leaders.

The soldiers led by Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan who had been heading a joint council with civilian leaders has now declared a state of emergency.

He blamed the current military take-over on political infighting within the civilian government.

The interim Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok is said to be under house arrest with the United Nations demanding his immediate release.

The United States said it has halted $700m in direct aid to Sudan’s government as it calls for the release of detained civilian leaders including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The United States rejects the dissolution of the transitional government in Sudan by security forces and calls for its immediate restoration without preconditions. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 26, 2021

Sudan’s political transition has been facing a major crisis following a split within the interim ruling group.

There have been pro-military protests by some citizens demanding the dissolution of the civilian government.

There were series of protests last week by pro-military Sudanese protesters and those in favour of the civilian government.

The civilian transitional government was installed following a coup sparked by protests that toppled the three decades of Omar al-Bashir’s regime.

Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan who led Monday’s coup said Sudan is still committed to the transition to civilian rule, with elections planned for July 2023 still intact.

Source: Africafeeds.com