On 22 November 2021 Paul Bekkers, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Netherlands to the United Nations Office at Geneva and Jane Ellison, Executive Director for external relations and governance, met to sign an amendment increasing the Netherlands’ core voluntary contribution (CVC) to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Core voluntary contributions are fully flexible funds that allow WHO to be both agile and strategic in its efforts to achieve the Triple Billion targets and support countries in improving the health and well-being of their populations. Through this increase, the Netherlands raises its core voluntary contribution from US$ 5 million to US$ 10.917 million in 2021. This consolidates its position as a leading donor of flexible funds with with the Netherlands ranking as the 4th largest WHO CVC contributor for 2020 – 2021.

Thanking Ambassador Bekkers for this contribution, Ms Ellison commented “WHO appreciates the longstanding partnership that the Netherlands has with WHO, and we welcome the decision of the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation to increase the contribution of fully flexible funds to WHO”. Reflecting on the current Member States working group on sustainable financing, Ms Ellison noted that the Netherlands has shown by example how providing flexible funds can enable WHO to better fulfil its mandate and work most effectively for the health benefit of all.

The Netherlands is a long-time supporter and partner of WHO. Through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, the Netherlands funds crucial activities in the areas of water and sanitation, mental health in emergencies, tuberculosis, sexual and reproductive health in emergencies, One Health, emergency preparedness, primary health care, antimicrobial resistance, while facilitating cooperation with a number of top Dutch institutions.

