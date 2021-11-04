The RPG party of former president Alpha Condé held its first conference in Conakry since the junta took power in September.

At the conference, the former president of the national assembly, Damaro Camara , asked for Alpha Conde’s release “given his age”.

“Our only objective today is the release of President Alpha Condé, we ask the CNRD (the National Rallying Committee for Development, ed.), that given the age of the president anyone at this age is fragile. And we humbly ask them to release President Alpha Condé.”

The transitional government is not insisting on a timeline for elections, on the other the opposition is insisting elections are held in a timely manner.

“We consider that the CNRD (the National Rallying Committee for Development, ed.), according to the charter, must be neutral and an arbitrator who must organise the transitional bodies and organise elections in a position of absolute neutrality,” futher stressed Damaro Camara.

The putsch surprised most Guineans even though it was preceded by months of tensions sparked by Conde’s controversial decision to seek a third term in October 2020.

Source: Africanews

