TNM Super League: Karonga FC coach Kondwani ikwanga laments poor home record

By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Karonga United coach Kondwani Ikwanga admits he is hugely concerned with his side’s poor home form record at the start of this TNM Super League Season.

His concern comes as the Crocodiles of Karonga as they are popularly referred to by fans have only picked up a single point out of available six at home against two newly promoted side’s in Chitipa United and Bangwe All Stars who condemned them to a 2-1 defeat last Sunday.

Speaking in an interview ahead of his charges match at home to Civil Service United at the soccer cathedral of the Karonga Stadium on Saturday Ikwanga, said as a coaching panel they are concerned with their poor home record so far and were working hard to ratify their problems at home.

“As a coach no one likes to lose at home in front of our own fans and we really want to set things right as the foundation to a strong and successful season is built upon having a strong home record,” he said.

The tactician has since expressed optimism of putting smiles back on the home faithful’s faces beginning with this Saturday’s home encounter against the Civil Servants.

“We have looked at our issues that we have been struggling with in our first two home league matches hence we are confident of carrying the day on Saturday against a tough opponent that we will come up against,” added Ikwanga.

However Karonga based Football analyst Obert Mkandawire, says the poor home record shouldn’t come as a surprise for Karonga United as the team is yet to jell.

“Most of the players that are on show for Karonga are still finding their feet in the team hence we should not be surprised by their home record so far as this will take time for the players to get used to each other,” he explained.

Mkandawire has therefore urged the Karonga United fans to be patient with the team as the squad is made up of youthful players who need patience and support as they get to grips with elite football.

Currently Karonga United sit in 6th in the 16 member league with 5 points from 4 matches level on points with their opponents in Saturdays fixture Civil Service United who are in 8th.