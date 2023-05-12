JPIEGO donates medical equipment worth US$32 000 to Chikwawa’s Majete 1 health facility

BLANTYRE-(Maravi Post)-Jpiegho on Thursday, May 11, 2023 donated medical equipment to the martenity wing of Majete 1 health facility in Chikwawa district.

The donation comes following the tropical storm Ana that hit Malawi in 2022, killing at least 46, injured 206 others and displaced 221,127 people in total.

Speaking during the donation, Jhpiego Program Director, Getrude Chipungu, said when they heard about the damage sustained by the facility due to the storm, they felt the need to step in and render a helping hand to those utilising the facility in the area.

“As an organisation, one of our catchment areas is Chikwawa. When we heard that one of the health facilities in the area had been damaged by the Tropical storm Ana we thought it wise to gather funds and donate to the facility.

“The medical equipment donated today has been purchased at an estimated cost of US$32 000 and as an organisation, we are excited to be part of this project as we have come right on time to save the situation,” said Chipungu.

The items donated by Jpiego include Weighing scale with adjustable heights, Weighing scale 15.5 kg, Lockable drug trolley, Wheel chairs, Examination Couches with Stirrups, Pressure Cooker, Pulse Oximeter, Oxygen concentrators 101 Min Flow rate, Penguin suckers, Stethoscope double lumen, and various other assorted items.

In his remarks, the Group Village Headman Chibwalizo of Chapananga TA Chikwawa commended Jhpiego for the timely support as the community is looking at ways to renovate the facility.

“We have been walking long distances for almost 2 years now just to receive the help we needed. Women from my community used to deliver on the road some at homes which was due to the absence of a facility with equipment like this which posed a danger to their health”.

“We appreciate Jhpiego for coming in right on time to save the situation. We will make sure the equipment is maximized and are well taken care of,” said Chibwalizo.

In 2022, Malawi was one of the countries in Africa that suffered the devastating impacts of tropical storm Ana that which made a landfall on January 24th, 2022 leaving a trail of destruction in the country as well as Madagascar, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Tropical Storm Ana responsible for massive infrastructure damage as well as power outages which has forced non-governmental organisations like JHPIEGO, Partners in Health and African Parks to continue rolling up their sleeves in a bid to save the situation.

Jhpiego is an international organization that seeks to create and deliver transformative health care solutions that save lives.

The organisation works with national governments, health experts and local communities.

In Chikwawa, the organisation has been focusing on the wellbeing of a woman and those living with HIV/AIDS and it has also played a crucial role in renovating part of St Montfort hospital in Chikwawa with funds raised from the Miles for Mothers Initiative.