TPAY MOBILE platform allows developers to monetize their apps on Huawei devices across twelve operators in seven countries

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 18 August 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- TPAY MOBILE FZ-LLC (TPAY MOBILE), a full-service digital payments platform, today announces the first phase of its strategic app monetisation partnership with Huawei. The partnership is live across twelve mobile operators in seven countries within the MEA region, enabling over 60 million subscribers to purchase from HUAWEI AppGallery using direct carrier billing (DCB).

During the first half of 2021, millions of DCB transactions have been processed across Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Tunisia. In addition, developers have gained the opportunity to connect with an array of operators, including Orange, WE, STC, Ooredoo, Vodafone, Omantel, and Zain.

The strategic partnership, first announced in September 2020, enables local and global developers to accept DCB payments for their apps and services through Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) In-App-Purchases (IAP) kit.

Sahar Salama, founder and CEO of TPAY MOBILE, says, “TPAY MOBILE and Huawei have been working together closely as part of our ongoing commitment to support developers and consumers in the MEA region. We are pleased that this partnership has scaled at such a rapid pace in a short amount of time. Huawei is leading the pack when it comes to smartphone adoption and penetration across the MEA region, and this is further demonstrated by the tenfold growth in DCB payment volumes we are witnessing on a monthly basis.”

Adam Xiao, Managing Director of Huawei Mobile Services MEAI, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, “At Huawei, consumers’ satisfaction is always at the forefront of our strategies, and our partnership with TPAY MOBILE is a testament to that. Huawei device users will gain the opportunity to pay for their favourite applications and services conveniently via DCB – using just their mobile phone number and without the need for a bank account. This service is vital, especially when traditional transactions are not realistic for many smartphones users who don’t have access to bank accounts.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of TPAY MOBILE.

About TPAY MOBILE

TPAY MOBILE (https://www.tpaymobile.com/) provides a full service, end-to-end payment solution that makes it easy for digital service providers – including merchants and game developers – to access and accept payments from consumers across the MEA and Turkey region.

Through a single integration with a simple API, local and global merchants can accept mobile payments from more than 600 million potential customers without the need for a traditional bank account. In turn, operators and mobile wallet providers can connect their subscribers to thousands of leading digital service providers through TPAY MOBILE’s mobile payments platform.

TPAY MOBILE is headquartered in the UAE and its services currently span over 20 countries across the MEA and Turkey region, with more than 75 live operator and wallet connections, 1,700+ merchant partnerships and a monthly active user base of c.19 million. TPAY MOBILE’s shareholders include Helios Investment Partners, the leading Africa-focused private investment firm, and A15, the Middle East’s leading tech-focused VC fund.

Media Contact:safaa.elbanna@tpaymobile.com

About Huawei Mobile Services

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) is a part of Huawei Consumer Business Group which aims to provide complete, all-scenario mobile ecosystem to Huawei device users. HMS users can enjoy official services such as HUAWEI AppGallery, Mobile Cloud, Themes, Video, Petal Search, Petal Maps and more which comes along with EMUI. HMS covers users in over 170 countries and regions, serving as an ultimate and premium smart living experience to benefit every user. As the era of fully connected world has arrived, HMS continues evolving to provide optimized mobile experience and fulfill the commitment to bring the world closer.

Visit huaweimobileservices.com for more information on HMS.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Kanianthra, Golin

Taief Saleh, Golin

HmsTeam@golin-mena.com

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)