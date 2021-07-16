Not less than 16 people were killed by a lightning strike while they were taking selfies in a storm in India.

The victims were on top of a watchtower in northern India when they were struck by lightning. Some people reportedly jumped to the ground in fright at the 12th Century Amer Fort in Jaipur.

Shocking footage taken from a nearby building shows the huge bolt as it struck the tourist attraction, where crowds of people had gathered to take pictures.

Senior police officer Anand Srivastava said most of the people who died at the tower were young.

More than 60 people have died in lightning storms across the northern states of India over the weekend.

Mr Srivastava said at least nine more people were killed and nearly 20 others were injured in separate lightning strikes when the state of Rajasthan was lashed with thunderstorms and monsoon rains.

In Uttar Pradesh, 18 people were killed by lightning on Sunday, July 11, a government official said. Most of those killed were farm labourers working in fields.

Both state governments announced financial compensation for the families of the victims and those who were injured.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of more lightning in the next two days.

Meanwhile, the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi have announced compensation for the families of those who died.

