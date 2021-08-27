Former MCP President John Tembo receiving Covid-19 vaccine

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—A veteran politician and Former President of Malawi Congress Party John Tembo has pleaded with Malawians to ignore misconceptions surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, and get vaccinated.



Tembo disclosed this on Thursday and he said that he has received all the two doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, and he is in robust health.



Tembo further said that people need to disregard the false information which says that the whites want to wipe out Africans through the vaccine.

Tembo’s remarks come at a time people, especially those in villages, are dodging the vaccine claiming it is associated with Satanism.

Cumulatively, a total of 861,038 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far, according to Ministry of Health press statement released on Thursday.

470,374 and 203,834 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 186,830 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,067 and 3,107 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 5,041 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 390,664 people are fully vaccinated.