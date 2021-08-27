Mbumba Margaret Banda no more

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)—President of the country, Lazarus Chakwera, has expressed deep grief over the passing of the late Aleke Banda’s wife, Mbumba Margaret Banda.

Writing on his Facebook page on Thursday evening, the Malawi leader said the demise of Madame Mbumba Margaret Banda is a loss of an institution.

“The First lady and I have learnt with sadness the passing of Mama Mbumba Margaret Banda, wife to late Mr Aleke Banda. We have fond memories of the last time we visited Mama Banda at their home at Tukombo in Nkhatabay and of the cordial relationship our families have had.

“Mama Banda was instrumental in the fight for Democracy in Malawi, not only by supporting her husband but taking an active role herself.

“Our prayers are with the bereaved, friends and the entire nation, as we have lost a woman who was a symbol of resilience in the struggle and an embodiment of democracy,” reads a statement from the State House.

According to a family member, Masauko Banda, who is late Aleke Banda’s son, Mama Banda died of Covid-19 complications.

He, however, stressed that late Mama Banda was a dedicated wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

The body of Mama Banda, who passed at the age of 83, will be laid to rest today at Chilimba in Blantyre.