Vice President Michael Usi distributes fertilizer and maize seeds in Chiradzulu and Phalombe

By Burnett Munthali

Vice President Michael Usi continues to support vulnerable groups, including the elderly and underprivileged, by distributing fertilizer and maize seeds in Chiradzulu and Phalombe districts.

The Vice President has also provided additional gifts such as solar-powered lighting systems to assist schoolchildren with their studies at night, promoting education in rural areas.

A video capturing the initiative shows Vice President Usi personally handing over the maize seeds and fertilizer to a woman in Chiradzulu, symbolizing his commitment to improving food security and livelihoods in Malawi’s communities.

Usi’s program reflects a broader government effort to address the challenges faced by rural populations, ensuring they have access to essential resources for farming and education. Residents expressed gratitude for the assistance, noting the positive impact it will have on their lives.

The initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to sustainable development and empowering citizens across the nation.