MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The invincible Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay Central Constituency, Symon Vuwa Kaunda has written the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) demanding a compensation of MK600 million for subjecting him to ‘suffering.’

According to a letter which Kaunda’s lawyer, Leonard Mbulo, has penned Mec, the economic and psychological suffering which the parliamentarian has gone through since 2019 is as a result of Commission’s negligence and poor performance of statutory duties.

“Our client after being sworn in started serving the people of Nkhatabay Central Constituency as their member of Parliament. However, Raphael Joseph Mhone petitioned the High Court of Malawi, Mzuzu Registry praying for nullification of the results inter alia on the basis of irregularities committed by your institution in the way it conducted the elections in Nkhatabay Central Constituency,” reads the letter in part.

The letter has further put it to the Commission should pay Kaunda the said amount of money within the next seven days or risk being dragged to court for legal proceedings.

On 30 June this year, Vuwa Kaunda emerged the winner of the by elections which were conducted in Nkaha Bay Central Constituency following the nullification of his 2019 victory of the same by the Malawi’s Supreme Court of Appeal. He defeated Ralph Mhone who trailed him by a wider margin of over 260 votes.