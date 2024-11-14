Wanderers FC fire Meck Mwase as head coach

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s football power house Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC has terminated the contract of head coach Meck Mwase with immediate effect.

In a press statement issued on November 14, 2024, the club says, the decision was arrived at following Mwase’s absence from work since November 4, this year.

The statement explains that the club tried to reach out to the coach, but he wasn’t responding to any of the efforts.

“The decision follows a period during which Mr Mwase has been absent from his duties since November 4, 2024, without notifying the club or obtaining approval. Despite multiple efforts by the club to contact him, there has been no response.

“Given these circumstances, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club has made the difficult but necessary decision to terminate Mr Mwase’s services with immediate effect,” reads the statement.

Mwase was given a two-year deal after a run of good results in the league.

HIowever, a team’s defeat against Silver Strikers in the semis of the Airtel Top 8 in Lilongwe was the last day that the coach was seen with the club.

There was no immediate response from Mwase.