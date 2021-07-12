NEW-YORK, United States of America, 12 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) in collaboration with WarnerMedia News & Sports is set to amplify global black narratives during MIPAD’s annual Recognition Week following the opening of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, Oct 1st – 4th, 2021 in New York City.

“We are thrilled to partner with MIPAD in recognition of the remaining three years of the UN’s proclaimed International Decade of People of African Descent to support the contributions of people of African descent worldwide,” said Johnita Due, SVP and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for WarnerMedia News and Sports, which includes brands such as CNN Original Series and CNN Films, Turner Sports + BleacherReport. “We’re looking forward to tapping into its network of Black achievers across the world, and are particularly excited to begin the relationship this year when MIPAD is engaged in activities relating to the UN Year of the Creative Economy.”

With the declaration of 2021 as the International Year of Creative Economy by the United Nations, MIPAD’s Recognition Week 2021 will celebrate high achievers of African descent who are using creativity to uplift and change the narratives for people of African descent worldwide.

The 2021 UN Year of Creative Economy puts the ‘orange economy’ front and centre at a time when we need creative solutions for the world’s challenges says Marisa Henderson, Chief of the Creative Economy Programme at UNCTAD, the UN agency serving as the lead to drive the observations of the UN Year of Creative Economy.

“In continuation of our efforts to highlight and showcase the positive contributions made by people of African descent worldwide, RW2021 will feature the release of two global 100 lists – the Creative 100 and the 100 Under 40 lists,” says Kamil Olufowobi, CEO, MIPAD. He went on to explain, “MIPAD’s collaboration with United Nations and a leading global media company like WarnerMedia sets the stage for us to further amplify global black narratives to showcase the many untold stories of our struggles and triumphs in every corner of the world, sometimes in unexpected places and high positions.

This year’s Recognition Week will be a virtual world-whirl tour of EXCELLENCE broadcasting live from New York City featuring insightful global discussions, leadership development training, talent acquisition fair, film screening and awards ceremony. Finalists in global 100 lists will be officially announced during Recognition & Awards Ceremony, Sunday, Oct 3rd 2021.

About WarnerMedia News and Sports

WarnerMedia News & Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, includes all of CNN Worldwide’s networks and platforms such as CNN US, CNN International, HLN, CNN en Español, and CNN Digital, Turner Sports and Bleacher Report, and WarnerMedia Studios. CNN Films produces and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition and distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. www.warnermedia.com

About MIPAD

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), is a global civil society in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nation’s General Assembly resolution 68/237 and to be observed from 2015 to 2024. The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development of Africa, it’s people on the continent and across it’s Diaspora. To learn more, please visit www.mipad.org

