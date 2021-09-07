KABUL-(MaraviPost)-Taliban militants have gunned down a heavily pregnant police officer in front of her husband and children in her own home in Afghanistan.

The officer who was identified as Banu Negar was eight months pregnant and was reportedly gunned down at home in the capital of central Ghor province, Firozkoh, on Saturday, September 4.

Metro news reported that three gunmen, speaking Arabic, arrived at the house on Saturday and searched it before shooting Negar, who worked at the local prison.

However, Taliban Spokesperson Zabiullah Mujaheed has denied any involvement in Negar’s death and he said they are investigating the incident.

The incident came a few days after dozens of Afghan women held protests in Herat demanding rights and female representation in the government formation after the Taliban took control of the war-ravaged country.

Conmenting on the matter, Taliban said they will protect women’s rights and create an inclusive government but Afghans are sceptical of the assurances and have pointed the group’s atrocities across the country.

Meanwhile, fighting is reported to be continuing in the Panjshir Valley, north of Kabul.